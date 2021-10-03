Aviation authority plans to resume 385 domestic flights per day

Accordingly, the provinces and cities connecting with the southern hub include Da Nang (43 round trips), Lam Dong (23), Hai Phong (20), Khanh Hoa (20) and Kien Giang (24).



The number of flights linking the other remaining localities with HCMC is less than 20 per day.

The domestic flight resumption plan has been sent to localities for collecting opinions before officially implementing, excluding Hanoi that has proposed the Prime Minister’s approval for halting flights from and to the capital due to high risk of Covid-19 transmission





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh