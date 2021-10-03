  1. Travel

Aviation authority plans to resume 385 domestic flights per day

SGGP
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has planned to resume 385 domestic flights per day in the first phase, including 132 flights from and to HCMC on 18 air routes.
Accordingly, the provinces and cities connecting with the southern hub include Da Nang (43 round trips), Lam Dong (23), Hai Phong (20), Khanh Hoa (20) and Kien Giang (24).
The number of flights linking the other remaining localities with HCMC is less than 20 per day.
The domestic flight resumption plan has been sent to localities for collecting opinions before officially implementing, excluding Hanoi that has proposed the Prime Minister’s approval for halting flights from and to the capital due to high risk of Covid-19 transmission

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

