Attractive Tet tours ready to serve holidaymakers

HCMC tourists are taking pictures of children in Lung Cam Cultural Tourism Village in Ha Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)



Short-term tours this year are especially hot since many people want to travel before Tet Holiday and come back home in time for the reunion with their family.

Nguyen Van Quan from Go Vap District of Ho Chi Minh City shared that his family prefers destinations not too far away from the city such as Can Gio District or Vung Tau City to enjoy the sea or to experience the mangrove forest.

Similarly, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Kim from Thu Duc City of HCMC revealed her family’s intention to celebrate Tet with a short tour on the river bus, double-decker bus to go around the city.

Major tourist companies like Saigontourist, Vietravel, Fiditour are seeing a gradual increase of tourist quantity each day.

Director General of Vietravel Tran Doan The Duy reported that from the second to the fourth of the first month of the Tiger year, his organization will welcome 4 charter airplanes with nearly 1,000 tourists to Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province. In general, the number of vacationers for the nine days of Tet Holiday in his company comes to around 5,000 people. The destinations are quite diverse, including the Central Highlands and the Northeast region.

To ensure medical safety, Vietravel has trained its staff on necessary Covid-19 prevention procedures and closely cooperates with the local authorities to provide its customers the best service possible.

Director General of Fiditour Tran The Dung informed that the most popular tourist destinations at present are Phu Quoc Island, Da Lat City, Nha Trang City, Vung Tau City, Quy Nhon Province, Da Nang City – Hue City – Hoi An City, HCMC, and the Southwestern region.

Social Media-Marketing Director of TST Tourist Nguyen Minh Man commented that this year, HCMC is running various attractive historical programs and new services like double-decker bus, river bus, inner city bicycle, sightseeing on high buildings.

Tourists are experiencing inner city bicycle service in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Notably, many tourist companies are now introducing high-quality luxury tours like caravan – moving on private luxurious vehicles with a dedicated tour guide, a mechanical engineer, some healthcare personnel, and staying at luxurious hotels like Six Senses (Khanh Hoa Province), Zannier (Phu Yen Province), Intercontinental (Da Nang City), Le Champ Tu Le (Yen Bai Province). Their menu includes several local specialties.



It normally costs VND70 million (US$3,000) per person for a 7-day tour. If using helicopter service for transport, the price will come to VND100 million ($4,400). Therefore, these tours aim at serving a special high-income group.

The Private Economic Development Research Board and the Tourism Consultation Council have recently revealed that the demands of customers during the Covid-19 pandemic have significantly change. Domestic tours seem like the most favorable choice in the new normal status and have a very promising since people have been asked to stay home for too long.

Furthermore, besides the short-term tour trend, tourists would like to go in small groups of acquaintances and relatives or family of 3 generations to resorts with suitable services for medical safety reasons. Destinations that are around 3-4 hours away from major cities like Hanoi or HCMC will be the preferred of many tourists thanks to their convenience.

By Thi Hong, Mai An – Translated by Huong Vuong