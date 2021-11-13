  1. Travel

Ancient town set to open to visitors from November 15

The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam is scheduled to reopen tourism activities at various destinations starting from November 15.
The locality has now devised plans aimed at ensuring tourism safety moving into the new normal, whilst strictly complying with the city’s requirements of criteria for safe tourism services towards "green tourism" in Hoi An.
The ancient town will host a series of travel schemes under the closed model for international tourists who fully meet immigration and medical quarantine requirements.

Moreover, tourism businesses, accommodation facilities, and tourist attractions will also launch a range of promotional packages for visitors as part of the occasion.

