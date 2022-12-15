An Giang boosts tourism linkages with regional localities

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang organizes a tourism promotion and advertisement conference linking Southern provinces and cities to stimulate tourism in the region on December 15.

Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of An Giang Province, Le Trung Hieu said that the province is located at upstream of the Mekong river system flowing into Vietnam. Therefore, the locality has diversified tourism resources with the combination among mountains, forests, rivers and deltas which helps the province become an attractive-safe-friendly destination.



From the beginning to the present, An Giang received more than 7.3 million visitors and collected revenue from the tourism industry of over VND4,600 billion (US$195 million), exceeding the expectations of the province after the Covid-19 pandemic was basically brought under control.

Tourists visit Long Xuyen floating market in An Giang Province.

An Giang Province is home to a lot of tourist attractions, including Cam Mountain Tourist Area, Sam Mountain Cultural Park, Tra Su cajuput forest and has over 15 travel businesses and 90 accommodation units.

The head of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of An Giang Province said that the tourism promotion and advertisement conference is expected to attract more partners and visitors coming to the province as well as offer a chance for local tourist companies to seek business opportunities with travel enterprises nationwide.

