Amusement parks in Phu Quoc allowed to reopen to public

Mountain cable railway is allowed resuming operation in Phu Quoc island

As Covid-19 cases in the island city off Kien Giang Province in Southern Vietnam have abated and many zones turned out to be green zones, Chairman of the People’s Committee in Kien Giang Province Lam Minh Thanh decided to ease restrictions by allowing to resume operation of some services.

Wholesale businesses, retailers, hotels, restaurants, eateries, outdoor sports stadiums, historic sites, interest places, casino, and amusement parks, safari Phu Quoc, cable railways have been permitted to be reopened to the public after being shut down for some months due to Covid-19 but visitors must abide by the Covid-19 prevention regulations.

Specifically, from September 21, ten districts in Phu Quoc Island including Vinh Thuan, U Minh Thuong, An Minh, An Bien, Go Quao, Giong Rieng, Tan Hiep, Kien Hai, Giang Thanh and Phu Quoc City will implement the Prime Minister’s decree 19 that suspends festivals, religious sites, sports competitions, mass-gathering events and non-essential services while restaurants, hotels, retail facilities, scenic spots, historical sites, sports facilities can reopen.

Accordingly, non-essential services such as beauty salons, theaters, massage parlors, discotheques, spas, indoor sports facilities and gyms, eateries will be shut.

Other localities in Kien Giang Province will continue the implementation of social distancing mandates as per the Prime Minister’s Directives 15 and 16.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan