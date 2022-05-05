Airports nationwide receive 1.1 million arrivals on national holidays

Noi Bai International Airport welcomed 240,000 passengers, down four percent compared to the same period last year. Da Nang International Airport greeted 94,8000 travelers, falling by eight percent compared to the same period the previous year.



Some 375,000 visitors arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, up to three percent compared to the same period last year.

Domestic carriers offered 3,600 flights, including 25 flights that were canceled, 3,300 planes arrived in a timely manner, and the remaining flights that were delayed.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh