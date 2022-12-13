Airlines supply additional 1,500 flights for peak period of Tet holiday

Illustrative image

All flights will be exploited on domestic routes to the capital city of Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quang Nam, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and so on to bring passengers home and travelers to tourist destinations.

Information from the airlines showed that the number of online tickets booked for the Tet holiday has increased dramatically on the days in advance Tet holiday. Passengers tend to book tickets earlier than the date of their journey.Tickets for Tet holiday travel are still available according to the demand of passengers with various prices in compliance with domestic ceiling price regulations.In order to save time for check-in procedures during the peak period of the Lunar New Year, airlines recommend that passengers should actively check in before their flights via the airlines' website and mobile applications and comply with regulations on luggage weight allowances for carry-on and checked baggage.As for domestic flights, passengers should arrive at airports two hours before departure for check-in. For international flights, passengers need to arrive at airports three hours in advance check- in time.Additionally, passengers need to pay attention to recheck of the checked baggage after landing.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong