Airlines start opening ticket sales for upcoming Tet holiday

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) will provide millions of seats on their domestic and international flights in the period from January 6 to February 5 of 2023 (from the 15th day of the last lunar month to the 15th day of the first lunar month of 2023).





The carriers will increase the frequency of domestic flights on airline routes connecting the capital city of Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quy Nhon, Quang Nam, Pleiku, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and so on to satisfy traveling needs of passengers.Regarding international flight routes, the airlines will focus on increasing flights from Vietnam to Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, South Korea and Australia.According to Vietnam Airlines, the national flag carrier will double its flights to many countries over ordinary days as many countries are increasingly loosening entry procedures.On this occasion, the airlines offered a preferential discount program for passengers on one-way flights with sparse passengers on the first days of the new year.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong