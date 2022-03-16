Airlines ready for increasing international flights frequency

Accordingly, flights of Vietnam Airlines are expected to go up to 97 per week to almost all big airports in the world from the end of March.

From April 15, the national flag carrier will exploit more flights to Singapore, including three flights a week from Da Nang to Singapore, one flight per week from Phu Quoc to Singapore and one per week from Nha Trang to Singapore. By July, it is expected that the airline will restore the flights to China with a frequency of six flights per week; meanwhile, the national flag carrier shall also operate three flights a week to Indonesia and tourism flights from Da Nang, Nha Trang to Japan and the Republic of Korea. These will bring total flights to foreign countries to 160 per week.Regarding Covid-19 prevention and control regulations for entrants to Vietnam , Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways supported the unvaccinated travel restrictions or Covid-19 recovered certificate s. However, the airlines said that the current policy had not attracted travelers. For instance, Vietnamese people traveling overseas have to submit negative Covid-19 testing results when they come back to the country while foreigners had not received any guidance related to Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong