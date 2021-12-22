Airlines offer nearly two million tickets for sale on Tet holiday

Illustrative photo



The number of tickets is equivalent to about 10,000 - 11,000 flights which are expected to take off from January 16 (on the 14th day of the last lunar month) to February 15 (on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).



The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the reduction of 40 percent of passengers through coach stations over the same period of last year.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station and the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station announced plans for Tet tickets sale.

At present, around 1.2 million air tickets are open for sale and the airlines will continue to increase the number of tickets based on travel demand and permission of the authorities.The airlines will concentrate on the routes linking Hanoi with Da Nang, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc and the routes connecting between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Chu Lai, Quy Nhon, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Con Dao which would attract a large number of passengers on the Lunar New Year every year.On the Lunar New Year of Tiger, Vietnam Airlines will offer a preferential price of only VND68,000 (US$3) a one-way ticket, equivalent to VND643,000 (US$28) including taxes and fees on many domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Van Don, Quy Nhon, Dong Hoi, Chu Lai, Tuy Hoa, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, Hue, starting from December 22 to February 12.The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the reduction of 40 percent of passengers through the coach stations over the same period of last year.For this reason, the coach stations encouraged coach service operaters not to increase Tet tickets.The surcharges will be applied in the range of 40 to 60 percent over ordinary days to subsidize coaches without any passengers.From January 22 to January 31, the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station will begin serving the travel demand of passengers for the Tet holiday with an estimation of 16,000 customers a day, equivalent to 59 percent over the same period of last year.At that time, around 22,000 to 27,000 people are estimated to flock to the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, down 30 to 40 percent over the same period of last year.Tet ticket prices are not permitted to increase over 40 percent in six days, including four days before Tet and two days after Tet.

By Bich Quyen, Gia Han- Translated by Huyen Huong