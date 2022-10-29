Airlines announced to increase domestic flights to serve Lunar New Year

Airlines announce to increase domestic flights to serve Lunar New Year



The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that from January 6, 2023, to February 5, 2023, according to Vietnamese airlines, the number of flights served by airlines will increase by 32 percent to serve the increasing travel demand.

Specifically, during this period, airlines are expected to add 8,079 flights, equivalent to 1.6 million seats, bringing the total number of domestic flights to 33,691 flights or 6.7 million seats.

Thus, airlines add 260 flights per day on average on routes including Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City -Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City -Dong Hoi, Ho Chi Minh City - Vinh, Ho Chi Minh City -Thanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City -Chu Lai, Ho Chi Minh City -Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City -Quy Nhon, Ho Chi Minh City -Hue and vice versa. Currently, airlines have opened ticket sales for Tet on their official websites.

Air ticket agents said that Tet air tickets are still available but the price is not cheap. For instance, the price for the Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi route during the peak days before Tet and vice versa after Tet is being sold from about VND2.8 million-VND3.5 million one way including taxes and fees.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Dan Thuy