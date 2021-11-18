Airline tickets for Tet holiday not to be opened for sale

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said that the Ministry of Transport required the airlines to sell tickets for flights having granted slots amid the complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.
However, based on the actual situation of domestic flights exploitation, the CAAV proposed to increase the flights' frequency in the upcoming time, including flights serving for the Lunar New Year 2022.
Accordingly, the three flight routes of Hanoi – HCMC, Hanoi – Da Nang and Da Nang – HCMC will be proposed to increase the frequency of the round trips from six to 19 flights a day and other flights shall be raised from four to nine ones a day in November.
All the flight routes will be normally exploited from December.
