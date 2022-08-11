Airline announces major flight delays due to storm Mulan

Specifically, the national flag carrier will cancel two flights VN1182 and VN1175 between Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.

At the same time, the airline will delay the departure time of flights VN1512 and VN1513 between Buon Ma Thuot and Hai Phong, flights VN1580 and VN1581 between Cam Ranh and Hai Phong, flights VN1520 and VN1521 between Da Lat and Hai Phong and flights VN1178 and VN1182 from Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, other flights were either canceled or delayed due to the change in operating schedule.

Passengers who suffer delays or cancelations on flights due to the typhoon No. 2 will be supported by Vietnam Airlines according to regulations. They are entitled to change to other flights with the same itinerary if the flight has empty seats.

The airline recommended that passengers planning to go to and from airports in Hai Phong, Van Don, Dien Bien, Vinh, Thanh Hoa and Noi Bai in the North regularly monitor and update weather conditions and information released by the airline.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan