Under the new rules, the Transport Ministry has also allowed carriers to resume meals on-board service.



Additionally, the ministry has adjusted the plan on reopening domestic air routes to meet the demands of travelers during New Year and Tet holidays.

In the first stage, major air routes including Hanoi - HCMC, HCMC - Hanoi/Da Nang, HCMC - Hai Phong/Nghe An/Thanh Hoa, and Hanoi/HCMC - Phu Quoc/Khanh Hoa see a rise in number of return trips per day of 25, 20, 9, 14 respectively from December 29, 2021 to January 18, 2022. Other routes have been allowed to operate nine flights per day on every route.

In the next phase from January 19, 2022- February 16, 2022, flights on routes consisting of Hanoi – HCMC, HCMC/Hanoi – Da Nang, HCMC – Hai Phong/Nghe An/Thanh Hoa, Hanoi/HCMC – Phu Quoc/Khanh Hoa, and HCMC- Binh Dinh will be increased up 52, 27, 14, 27 and 18 return trips per day respectively.

The domestic flight schedule will be implemented in accordance with the first stage until further adjustment.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh