Air passengers reach record number in July

Tan Son Nhat Airport is crowded after the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. (Photo: SGGP)

Along with a sharp increase in the number of passengers, flight cancellations and delays also increased rapidly, partly due to airlines’ errors.



CAAV said flight delays and cancellations in the past month had increased dramatically many times, causing frustration in public and affecting the quality of aviation services. It attributed the problem to many bottlenecks in the airport infrastructure and unusual weather.



In the past month, the proportion of delayed flights accounted for more than 18 percent of the total number of licensed flights or more than 6,000 flights, an increase of 16 percent over the same period last year and equivalent to June.



During the month, 41 flights were cancelled due to technical factors and late flights. In July, the on-time rate of flights was only 81 percent out of the total of more than 33,200 flights.







VNA