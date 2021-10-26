Air passengers asked to meet several requirements

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Under the document, they are required to submit their health declarations via mobile phone app PC-Covid or in a suitable form and take preventive measures, including the Health Ministry's 5K message.

The Ministry of Transport is also working with the Ministry of Information and Communications on the tracking of passengers’ travel history via app PC-Covid.

Airlines were requested to support passengers in making health declarations and make lists of passengers based on the localities they come from to send notice to the target localities, and keeping passengers’ information to serve State agencies’ management activities.

Domestic flights began to officially resume on October 1 under a four-phase plan outlined by the Ministry of Transport, which is applied in localities with relaxed Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Vietnamplus