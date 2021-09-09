AFBS 2021 promoting Vietnamese tourism, cuisine to be held in November

The event themed Operational Excellence that will be taken in combining both online and offline is expected to attract hundreds of local and foreign businesses and investors.



The AFBS 2021 aims to help enterprises to develop a strong business ecosystem and recover from the Covid-19 outbreak. The discussion will focus on topics, including development trends for next years; effective business models; standardization and development of application of blockchain technology, media advertising, sustainable. trading via diversified activities

According to VCCA, Vietnam has many signature dishes that have become popular for international visitors, such as Nem cuon (Spring rolls), Bun cha (Vietnamese grilled pork meatballs with vermicelli noodles), Banh mi thit (Pork Slice Bread), Pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) and others.

Culinary experts should choose some typical dishes with easy recipes , such as Korea’ kimchi or Italy's pizza that satisfy international visitors’ appetite for global promotion.





By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh