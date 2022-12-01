Additional 3,500 train tickets to be offered for Tet holiday

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will offer 3,500 more train tickets to meet the strong travel demand during Tet holidays.

The additional tickets will be for the routes, including HCMC-Quy Nhon, HCMC-Hanoi on January 11-12, 2023 and HCMC- Quang Ngai on January 13, 2023.



The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards; and provide a five- percent discount for passengers who buy return tickets and a discount of 20 percent to students.

Some 65,000 seats are available, including 17,000 for trips from HCMC to Hanoi before Tet, mainly to train stations on this line consisting of Phan Thiet, Nha Trang; Quang Ngai before January 15; Tuy Hoa on January 12,13,20,21.

Meanwhile, the trains from Hanoi to HCMC still have more than 48,000 seats available after the Tet holidays, mainly from January 22 to 26, and January 29 to February 5





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh