350 Vietnamese citizens of 7-day quarantine pilot program return from US

These flights are part of the Health Ministry’s experimental program of the mandatory seven-day quarantine period for international travelers entering Vietnam.

Accordingly, passengers are required to implemented stringent Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures before departure and during the flight. Travelers above 18 years of age have to present negative RT-PCR or RT-LAMP test that must be performed no earlier than 72 hours before departure, recognized and certified by the approved authority.

They have been fully vaccinated with the last dose at least 14 days but no more than 12 months before the entry time and display the vaccination certificate updated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

People under age 18 with negative RT-PCR or RT-LAMP test that must be performed no earlier than 72 hours before departure are permitted to be accompanied by relatives that meet all of the above mentioned requirements. They will take seven-day mandatory quarantine in Quang Ninh and another 7 days of home isolation and have been asked to self-monitor at home for 14 days since the entry.



