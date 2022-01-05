17 int’l flights arrive in Vietnam in first three days of New Year

Visitors arrive in Phu Quoc.

Of which, there were only two regular commercial flights on routes of Phnom Penh -HCMC and Tokyo-Hanoi.



Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC received five flights with 446 travelers while Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport welcomed ten trips bringing 1,062 arrivals. Da Nang and Can Tho airports received one flight each carrying 176 and 69 visitors respectively.

The CAAV and the Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration (China) came to an agreement on operating five one-way flights per week on each side with the participation of carriers of Vietnam’s Pacific Airlines, China Airlines, Eva Air and Starlux Airlines of Taiwan (China).

The CAAV also plans to restore regular international flights linking South Korea and Vietnam.

The authority has proposed the Ministry of Transport and the Prime Minister to issue a unified agreement for Covid-19 RT-PCR test before boarding for flights and allow passengers to implement mandatory quarantine period at hotels or centralized isolation facilities.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh