Travel agents offer various holiday packages to attract tourists

Travel agencies offered a range of holiday packages to attract domestic and foreign tourists on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

According to a number of travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City, up to now, about 90 percent of visitors decided to book their tours for the Lunar New Year 2023. Travel agents offered diverse three-day package tours and five-day package tours in provinces in addition to one-day tours from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta provinces preferred by customers.

Specifically, the tours from Ho Chi Minh City to the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang of travel companies Saigontourist, Vietravel, TTTourist were all full.

Moreover, travel companies also offer customers a most suitable tailor-made itinerary to suit customers’ style, taste and budget.

According to travel agency Saigontourist, this year's Lunar New Year, there are 300 domestic and foreign tours available for customers and it can serve more than 20,000 visitors. Besides the familiar tours to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and the provinces of the East and Northwest of Vietnam, some overseas tours are also very attractive. The company also launched a tour to South America. Ms. Tran Phuong Linh, Marketing and Information Technology Director of BenThanh Tourist, said that the company has prepared more than 100 tour programs during Tet 2023 ( the Lunar New Year) to attract about 10,000 visitors with an expected domestic tour occupancy rate is about 90 percent.

Holiday companies in the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue, in addition to preferential promotions, also launched many new products and tours in order to make the most of activities at the Spring Festival ‘Spring Ancient Capital’ taking place from January to March 2023 with the highlight - the opening program ‘Four seasons of Hue Festival 2023’ and the reenactment of the Nguyen Dynasty Ban squirrel ceremony at the Hue Imperial Citadel.

Some travel businesses also take advantage of the interference between royal and folk Tet customs to create a distinctive feature of ‘Tet Hue’ to build a new tour. A representative of the Tourism Promotion Information Center of Thua Thien - Hue Province said that, along with royal festivals, traditional festivals, and specific folk festivals, the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue Province is coordinating with the provincial Tourism Association building new services to serve holiday-makers to Hue on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Chairman of Da Nang Travel Association, said that guests booking tours to Da Nang to visit and relax from December 2022 to January 2023 are expected to increase by 30 percent-40 percent compared to the previous month in 2022.

The People's Committee of the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong said that it had just sent a telegram to departments and localities to request traffic safety during the New Year and Lunar New Year 2023. Accordingly, local administrations and departments of transport were assigned to control traffic flow on key routes, especially Bao Loc Pass, National Highway 20, Highway 27, gateways to Da Lat City, Lien Khuong airport, and bus stations.

At the same time, the committee required all transport business units, especially taxi companies, bus operators to run fixed routes and contracts strictly implement stopping, parking, picking up and dropping off passengers at the prescribed places. During the time of holidays and New Year, Da Lat city welcomes a large number of visitors in a few days, so traffic jams often occur in the central areas and the gateway to the city.

Previously, the People's Committee of Da Lat City in Lam Dong proposed to the Management Board of the Investment Project to build the Cultural and Sports Area and Da Lat College agreed to convert the school campus into temporary parking lots where holidaymakers can park their passenger cars and cars when they flock to Da Lat to participate in the ninth Da Lat Flower Festival in 2022 from December 18 to 31.

Elsewhere in the country, the Management Board of the tourist area in Phan Thiet City in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan has planned to organize the inspection of rescue equipment, flags, buoys, and marine rescue means to well prepare for rescue work to save visitors who come to the province for a picnic and swim on the occasion of the New Year 2023 and the Lunar New Year of the Cat.