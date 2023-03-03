Transport Ministry to check takeoff, landing slot management at 3 airports

The Transport Ministry has decided to form a task force to examine the management and coordination of airport slots at three international airports of Noi Bai, Da Nang, and Tan Son Nhat.



Accordingly, the task force is going to check the takeoff and landing slots (confirmation of historic slots and additional slots, slot withdrawal, and slot swapping) of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam in the two years of 2022 and 2023.

The aim of this examination is to evaluate the compliance of Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority with the national laws in its coordination task at various airports, to identify possible challenges, obstacles, limits (if any). Based on that, the Ministry of Transport will adjust correspondingly in order to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of state management so that slot coordination tasks are sensible, transparent, and public.

The Transport Ministry asked that its task force finish this important examination and prepare a result report by March 25.

Before this, in the meeting of this ministry on January 13 to review achievements of the jobs in 2022 and introduce new plans for 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh mentioned negativities in airport slot provision at many airports.

After that, on January 18, the Ministry of Transport sent a formal dispatch to its investigation unit, asking for cooperation with relevant agencies to urgently establish a task force for the examination of airport slot coordination by Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority.