Transport Ministry asks to inspect slot coordination

The Ministry of Transport requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and the Ministry of Transport Inspectorate to strengthen the inspection and supervision of anti-corruption in management and coordination of slots for taking off and landing.

Accordingly, the MoT assigned its Inspectorate to chair and coordinate with relevant agencies and units to soon organize a delegation to inspect the slot coordination at the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam and relevant agencies; report to the Ministry of Transport on implementation results.

The Ministry of Transport directed the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to strengthen handling the situation of flight delay and cancellations, improper implementation of slots and strictly handle violations according to its competence in order to avoid congestion at airports.

The Ministry of Transport also required the Airline Slot Council under the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to raise its responsibility, role to ensure the consultancy for CAAV to regulate the airline slot publicly and transparently.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Transport assigned the CAAV to synchronously implement solutions to timely detect and overcome difficulties and obstacles on slot management; implement slot management in accordance with the law; study to strengthen applying advanced information technology on slot management to ensure publicity and transparency.

Previously, at the conference to review works in 2022 and discuss plan implementation in 2023 of the Ministry of Transport on January 13, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh required the Ministry of Transport to review the inequality, lack of transparency on slot management at airports with and without priority for some airlines.