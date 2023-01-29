Traffic separation planned for all paths before Prenn Pass closed for upgrade

The Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province has planned alternative traffic separation at the gateway roads to Da Lat City as Prenn Pass is about to be closed for renovation, upgrade and expansion.

Particularly, all vehicles are not allowed to travel through the section from the foot of Prenn pass to Dantala waterfall tourism site while two-way traffic from the Dantala tourist area to the T-Junction of Truc Lam Yen Tu Street has been organized along with the construction works.

Meanwhile, vehicles have been prohibited from traveling across the remaining section to the end of Prenn Pass.

All vehicles will be guided to travel in the Mimosa pass and the pathway from the Khuong - Prenn Expressway into Tuyen Lam Lake National Park excluding trucks.

Previously, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province agreed to close Prenn Pass on February 6 to move entire electrical wires, telecommunications cables and lighting systems.

The upgrade and expansion project of Prenn Pass has a total investment of around VND552 billion (US$23.5 million), starting work on February 10, and it is expected to be implemented and completed in a year.