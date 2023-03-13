Traffic police provide assistance to HCMC-based vehicle inspection centers

On March 13, the Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security and the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) mobilized officers to support vehicle inspection centers in the city.

Traffic police support the vehicle inspection process in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Two officers from the Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the HCMC Police Department have been present at vehicle inspection center 50-02 on Tong Van Tran Street in District 11 since morning. The traffic officers will be responsible for the first two stages of the registration process, such as the general inspection of the vehicle's exterior, chassis number, and engine number. They will also coordinate with the vehicle inspection centers to regulate and reduce traffic congestion, promptly meeting the vehicle registration needs.

There are also reinforced traffic police forces to assist with the vehicle inspection process at vehicle registration center 50-05V on Hong Ha Street (Tan Binh District) and many other centers in HCMC.

According to the PC08 Division, the reinforcement of traffic police forces is carried out by the C08. All activities are organized and deployed at vehicle inspection centers throughout HCMC by the C08.

Traffic police support the vehicle inspection process in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Around 45,000 vehicles are due for inspection in March in HCMC, but the vehicle inspection capacity can only meet 49 percent of the demand. To address this situation, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has deployed 20 officers to nine vehicle inspection centers in HCMC and is training 167 officers to be ready to provide assistance when requested.