Traffic police make efforts to regulate traffic through HCMC's gateways

Many people were reportedly to rush back to Ho Chi Minh City from many provinces and cities for studying and working causing a partial traffic congestion at some gateways and roads heading to the city yesterday.

The traffic congestion happened at a section from Ben Tre Province to Tien Giang Province via Rach Mieu Bridge and the cable bridge of Rach Chuoi.

The two-way traffic during peak afternoon hours on the same day on National Highway No.60 through Rach Mieu Bridge was smooth.

Similarly, there was a huge number of vehicles from the Mekong Delta localities to HCMC on National Highway No.1 through Vinh Long Province, causing slow-moving vehicles.

By 6 p.m., means of transport through Rach Mieu Bridge, National Highway No.60, National Highway No.1 through Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang and other areas of Long An Province on National Highway No.1 and HCMC- Trung Luong Expressway were not crowded as previous days.

Yesterday afternoon, traffic police tackled traffic congestion in the area of My Thuan Bridge as a huge number of vehicles continuously flocked to HCMC and the southeastern provinces from Mekong Delta localities.

There was a several-kilometer-long line of vehicles seen at National Highway No.1, the section through Vinh Long City of Vinh Long Province from the southern provinces to Ho Chi Minh City; meanwhile, the traffic situation vice versa was smooth.

On the same day, dozens of thousands of vehicles squeezed into National Highway No.51 to Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City from Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province causing severe gridlocks.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, the gridlock with the long queue of vehicles was seen at the section from the T2 toll station in Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province to the Nhon Trach T-junction area. All vehicles slowly crossed the toll plaza.

This is also the fourth day in a row that National Highway No.51 has been congested as vehicles have increased significantly at the same time.