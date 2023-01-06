Traffic banned in downtown routes to construct works for Tet celebration

Traffic on many routes in the downtown of District 1 has recently been adjusted to serve the construction of Flower Street and Book Street for the Lunar New Year 2023.

The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City has recently announced traffic adjustment on many routes in the center of District 1 for the organization of Flower Street and Book Street for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

According to the Organizing Committee of Flower Street and Book Street for the Lunar New Year 2023, to serve the construction of Flower Street, from 7 a.m. on December 3 (the 12th day of the last month in the lunar calendar) to January 19 (the 28th day of the last month in the lunar calendar), all vehicles will be banned from traveling on the turning section of Nguyen Hue Street at the location near Ton Duc Thang Street. To serve the construction of Book Street, from 7 a.m. on January 12 (the 21st day of the last month in the lunar calendar) to January 19 (the 28th day of the last month in the lunar calendar), vehicles are prohibited from traveling on Le Loi Street - the section from Nguyen Hue Street to Quach Thi Trang Square.

In the period of welcoming people to visit Flower Street and Book Street, from 4 p.m. on January 19 (the 28th day of the last month in the lunar calendar) to 6 a.m. on January 26 (the first day of the Lunar New Year), vehicles are not allowed to travel on the following routes: Nguyen Hue Street - the section from Le Thanh Ton Street to Ton Duc Thang Street, Le Loi Street - the section from Pasteur Street to Nguyen Hue Street, and the section from Pasteur Street to Quach Thi Trang Square.