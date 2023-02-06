Traffic at Da Lat’s gateway on first day of Prenn Pass closure

To ensure traffic channelization for vehicles entering and leaving Da Lat in the direction of Lien Khuong Expressway - Prenn Pass and National Highway 20, the authorities set up checkpoints and put up signs prohibiting vehicles from traveling at both ends of Prenn Pass in the downward direction from Ba Thang Tu Street in Ward 3 of Da Lat City and the upward one from the foot of Prenn Pass to the center of Da Lat.

It was recorded that because it was the first day of applying the alternate routes due to the closure of the Prenn Pass, some vehicles that had not yet grasped the information were guided by the traffic police at both ends of the Prenn Pass and the Mimosa Pass to travel through other routes.

Most vehicles choose the route to and from Da Lat in the direction from Lien Khuong Expressway to Mimosa Pass and vice versa, causing a sudden increase in the number of vehicles compared to previous days.

However, most of the vehicles traveled quite stably. On the other route from Lien Khuong Expressway – Prenn Pass, going through a tunnel connecting with Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Area, starting from Hoa Do Quyen Street, due to its longer length, there was little traffic on the first day of Prenn Pass’s closure. The authorities have carried out vegetation clearance on two sides of the road and redrawn the yellow lines to make it easier for vehicles to circulate.