Traditional markets, supermarkets extend opening hours for Tet holidays

Traditional markets and supermarkets in HCMC will extend their opening hours during the days before the lunar New Year to serve the needs of consumers.

Particularly, Ben Thanh Market will be open 24 hours from January 18-20, 2023 (on the 27th -29th days of the last lunar month).

Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market plans to open 24 hours from January 16-20, 2023 (on the 25th – 29 h days of the last lunar month).

MM Mega Market Vietnam's supply chain will be open daily from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. and close on January 22, 2023 (on the first day of the first lunar month).

The other supermarkets, such as Co.opmart, MM Mega Market, and BigC will hire holiday workers to ensure to provide good customer service.