Trading of carp bustling at midnight at Binh Dien Wholesale Market
SGGPO
A day before December 23 in the lunar calendar – the Kitchen God Day, a corner of the covered-market selling seafood in Binh Dien Wholesale Market in District 8 in Ho Chi Minh City was reddened with boxes containing tons of red carp.
Giang Thi Mai, a Hmong woman whose hometown is in Yen Son District in Tuyen Quang Province, is the first Vietnamese citizen to step over the border demarcation line between Vietnam and China to return home at around 8:45 a.m. on January 8.
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on January 13 held a get-together for historical witnesses to look back on the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords).
The annual Spring Calligraphy Festival, which honours the art and local tradition of writing, will begin at Hanoi’s Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam on January 15, marking its return following two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.