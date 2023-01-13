SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Video

Trading of carp bustling at midnight at Binh Dien Wholesale Market

SGGPO
A day before December 23 in the lunar calendar – the Kitchen God Day, a corner of the covered-market selling seafood in Binh Dien Wholesale Market in District 8 in Ho Chi Minh City was reddened with boxes containing tons of red carp.
Hoang Hung – Thuy Quyen – Thanh Nha

Tags

Kitchen God Day red carp Binh Dien Wholesale Market

Other news