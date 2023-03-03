Trade surplus increases despite sharp drop in import-export turnover

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, in the first two months of this year, import and export turnover decreased, but the trade balance still had a trade surplus and increased many times compared to 2022.

On March 3, the Office of the General Department of Vietnam Customs informed the press that in February 2023, the total import-export value of Vietnam was valued at US$49.46 billion. Specifically, the export value hit $25 billion, and the import value was at $23.58 billion. Compared to February 2022, in February 2023, exports rose by 11 percent, but imports dropped by 7 percent.

In the first two months of 2023, the total import-export value of the whole country reached $96.06 billion, down 13 percent. In which, export value touched $49.44 billion, down 10 percent, and import value was estimated at $46.62 billion, down 16 percent.

However, Vietnam's merchandise trade balance in February 2023 was estimated to have a trade surplus of $2.3 billion. Generally, in the first two months of 2023, the trade balance had a trade surplus of $2.82 billion, in contrast to the trade deficit of $300 million in the same period last year.

Because the import and export turnover declined and faced difficulties, the accumulated State budget revenue of the customs sector from January 1 to February 28 merely achieved VND56.33 trillion, down 19.4 percent over the same period in 2022.