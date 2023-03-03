Trade surplus increases despite sharp drop in import-export turnover

|
Cargo trucks waiting for import and export procedures in Lang Son Province. (Photo: SGGP)
On March 3, the Office of the General Department of Vietnam Customs informed the press that in February 2023, the total import-export value of Vietnam was valued at US$49.46 billion. Specifically, the export value hit $25 billion, and the import value was at $23.58 billion. Compared to February 2022, in February 2023, exports rose by 11 percent, but imports dropped by 7 percent.
In the first two months of 2023, the total import-export value of the whole country reached $96.06 billion, down 13 percent. In which, export value touched $49.44 billion, down 10 percent, and import value was estimated at $46.62 billion, down 16 percent.
However, Vietnam's merchandise trade balance in February 2023 was estimated to have a trade surplus of $2.3 billion. Generally, in the first two months of 2023, the trade balance had a trade surplus of $2.82 billion, in contrast to the trade deficit of $300 million in the same period last year.
Because the import and export turnover declined and faced difficulties, the accumulated State budget revenue of the customs sector from January 1 to February 28 merely achieved VND56.33 trillion, down 19.4 percent over the same period in 2022.