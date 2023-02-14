Tra Vinh switches 1,500 hectares of land for paddy farming to other plants

Tra Vinh Province planned to change the land usage purpose of 1,500- hectare land for paddy farming to land for other crops, or in combination with aquaculture.

Accordingly, the Mekong Delta province sets to allocate some VND50 billion (US$2.1 million) from the provincial budget to support the agricultural reconstruction, comprising assisting farmers in switching the cultivation model from arable to land for planting other crops and domestic animals in 2023.

The People’s Committee of Tra Vinh Province said that the change of land usage purpose aimed at exploiting potentialities and advantages of land, water sources and rural laborers to enhance the effectiveness of land usage and increase farmer’s income but the land usage change will be performed under the law following land usage plan of the locality.

Besides, the locality is also accelerating the state management of plant species and agricultural materials, ensuring quality to meet the demand of production.

In addition, the relevant sectors and units are studying and applying new biological species for good output, quality meeting climate change and dealing with pests; applying technical processes of crop rotation, inter-cropping, circulation, combination and so on to well exploit the potentialities, advantages and ultimately promote each model to enhance the land usage effectiveness.