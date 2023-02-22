Tourist companies see many groups of int'l arrivals to Vietnam

Some travel businesses are busy preparing to welcome back groups of international visitors at the end of this month.

Related News HCMC ready to lure Chinese tourists

Saigontourist Travel Services Company (Saigontourist) receives and offers services to a group of tourists coming from Europe under the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism from now until March 5.

Besides participating in meetings, the visitors will take tours to visit landscapes in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Ha Long, Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An during the 14-day long trip. The travelers will also travel to HCMC for visiting Cu Chi Tunnels, popular attractions of the southern metropolis and enjoy local dishes and sightseeing around the city on the double-decker bus.

From the beginning of this year until the present, Saigontourist has received many groups of foreign air and cruise ship tourist arrivals coming from the Asian, European, Australian and American markets. The company will greet a cruise ship with 3,500 tourists on February 25-26.

Travel firms, such as Vietravel, Vinagroup Travel and HCMC Union Trade Tourism Company have also seen many delegations of international visitors.

According to airlines, their Chinese partners have worked with travel enterprises in HCMC to prepare transport plans carrying visitors between Vietnam and China.