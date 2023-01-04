Tourism sector serves three million domestic visitors during New Year holiday

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), the country’s tourism industry served around three million domestic visitors during the three-day 2023 New Year holiday from December 31, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

The sector earned total revenue of VND9,600 billion (US$406.4 million) while the hotel occupancy rate reached 35-40 percent.

Localities saw an increase in the number of international tourists, including Quang Nam Province attracted 89,000, HCMC drew 35,000, Hanoi served 38,000, Khanh Hoa Province got 6,950, Ba Ria-Vung Tau received 5,815. Most foreign travelers came from the Republic of Korea, Russia, Germany, and Spain. In addition, Vietnam has also started receiving tourists from India, the Middle East, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Some provinces and cities actively coordinated with airlines and travel businesses to organize events to attract international visitors.

Carriers, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, cooperated with HCMC, Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong and Quang Binh to hold welcoming ceremonies to greet the first foreign visitors to the localities on the first day of the 2023 New Year.

Travel firms organized many attractive tours connecting destinations and promoting images of Vietnamese tourism to visitors.

On this occasion, tourism companies, Vietravel and Saigontourist, received 200 and 378 international tourists respectively, earning revenue of VND42 billion.

In HCMC, travel enterprises coordinated with hotels, food and drink services and entertainment centers to offer attractive promotional programs of up to 55 percent discount.

Hanoi also organized a tourist chain connecting tourist sites including Ba Vi National Park, Son TayAncient Citadel, Duong Lam Ancient Village, Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism and Bat Trang Pottery Museum.