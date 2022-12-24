Tourism sector forecast to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

The Vietnamese tourism industry is on the road to recovery back to pre-pandemic levels, with favourable conditions for tourists in terms of destination access, simplified immigration procedures, and extended visa duration.

Statistics from the General Statistics Office (GSO) show that nearly 597,000 foreigners visited Vietnam in November, up 23.2% month-on-month, bringing the total number of international tourists to the country in the first 11 months of this year to over 2.95 million.

The total figure was 21.1 times more than the same period last year, but down 81.9% compared to 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

During the period, the country served 96.3 million domestic tourist arrivals, higher than the total for 2019.

A survey of travel agents and transport firms conducted by Vietnam Report in October and November 2022 showed that 60% of respondents said the current number of tourists they are serving is below the pre-pandemic levels, but 44.4% expect to meet and exceed the pre-pandemic levels by the second quarter of 2023.



Fixing these limitations requires joint efforts by the Government and localities to promote the development of transport infrastructure, accommodation facilities, amusement parks, and new tourism products, while stepping up promotions of tourism services and products associated with sustainable development and nature conservation.



Vu Dang Vinh, Vietnam Report General Director, said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the tourism industry back to where it started. The Party and State's achievements in controlling the pandemic along with reopening at the right time have helped the industry recover.



However, the path to return to the miraculous growth of many years ago remains bumpy. The recovery will only be possible when international tourism resumes fully, he stressed.



The Vietnam Report survey shows that policy priorities need to be adjusted. It will also be necessary to restore confidence among tourists; strengthen support for tourism enterprises; promote domestic tourism and assist the safe return of international holidaymakers; provide clear information for tourists and businesses to minimise uncertainties; develop response measures to maintain the sector’s capacity and address resources shortages; and strengthen cooperation within and between countries.

The survey also pointed out three main challenges facing the sector: low quality of human resources, lack of labour supply, and lack of tourism products.





