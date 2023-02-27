Toronto webinar highlights Vietnam’s poverty reduction experience

Vietnam’s experience in poverty reduction and the country’s programmes and policies to eliminate poverty and improve people’s living conditions and life quality were discussed at a webinar held recently in Toronto, Canada.

A farm in Ta Leng commune in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA)

The event, drawing nearly 50 experts and scholars, was the second of a series of activities planned by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2023).

In the 2021-2025 period, Vietnam aims to reduce the ratio of poor households in line with multidimensional standards by 1-1.5 percent each year on average, 3 percent in the ethnic minority-inhabited areas and 4-4.5 percent in poor districts.Vietnam has finished the UN Millennium Development Goal (MDG) in poverty reduction ahead of schedule.

Philip Fernandez, a representative of the CVFS, lauded Vietnam’s success in the work, holding that the country's achievements in the field reflected its proper policies and the Vietnamese Government’s vision of placing the people at the centre.He cited UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi’s comments as saying that Vietnam has received high evaluation from the international community and UNDP for its success in poverty reduction and human resource development.

Vietnam’s experience provides helpful lessons for developing countries, he said, adding that the Southeast Asian nation has also succeeded in Covid-19 prevention and control thanks to its vaccination campaign, which created chances for strong economic recovery in 2022, including the considerable consumption recovery of poor and near-poor families.

The CVFS is acting as a bridge for the friendship and cooperation between the people of the two countries, said Fernandez, underlining that the association has designed a plan with many activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Canada-Vietnam diplomatic ties, with two highlight events in May and September.

In May, the CVFS will organise a seminar on President Ho Chi Minh in foreign policy on the occasion of the late Vietnamese leader’s 133rd birthday. Another seminar will be held in September to discuss Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book on socialism in Vietnam.