Top legislator: Draft revised Land Law receives extensive public feedback

The collection of public opinions on the draft revised Land Law has received warm response from the public, with many looking into specific articles and contents of the draft law.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted while chairing a working session on the work in Hanoi on March 9.

According to a report presented at the meeting, the collection of feedback on the draft law has been rolled out in all 63 cities and provinces, with a large number of opinions and ideas flowing in. The opinions focus on such issues as land acquisition, and compensation, support and resettlement policies; land tax; the management and use of land types; land allocation, land lease and the change of land use purposes; land fund development; and land registration, certification and administrative procedures; among others.

NA Chairman Hue stressed that all opinions must be studied and assessed so as to select major issues, especially contentious and unclear ones, for further research and discussion.

As the collection of opinions will end on March 15, reports on the feedback collection should be sent to the NA Standing Committee on March 25, he instructed.

The bill has been made public since January 3 for all Vietnamese people inside and outside the country, State agencies from central to local levels, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committees at all levels, socio-political and trade organizations, businesses, cooperatives, business households and other economic organizations, research institutes, experts and scientists.

Ideas for the draft law can be sent to the legislature through the online portals of the National Assembly, the Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), as well as mass media and through other forms.