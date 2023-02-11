Toll collection without barrier to be soon implemented

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang has just required the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to soon apply the technology of toll collection without a barrier on expressways.

According to the Minister of Transport, Vietnam has been investing in a huge number of expressways being in need of applying advanced technology of countries in the world without constructing toll plazas and barriers.

At the current times, some countries in the world are applying the technology of toll collection via satellite and GPS including Singapore and some countries in Europe.

The solution will also help to limit the vehicles to the city center and avoid traffic congestion. Therefore, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam is assigned to soon study the plan and promptly implement the new-style toll collection serving for North-South expressway in the East and other ones.

According to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the whole 147 toll plazas nationwide with 857 lanes of toll collection have been invested, installed an electronic toll collection (ETC) system.

By the end of 2022, the whole country had over 4.2 means of transport attaching ETC cards, reaching 92 percent of the plan, meeting the requirement of the Prime Minister’s direction.

The operation of toll collection with the ETC system has been basically stable and brought convenience and safety for vehicles.