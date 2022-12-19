Tien Giang works hard on combating IUU fishing

Authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have taken a wide range of measures to fight IUU fishing as a part of the national efforts to remove the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports.

Fishing is the direct livelihood for nearly 10,000 laborers in Tien Giang, so the provincial authorities consider the grassroots administrations as the core force in raising fishermen's awareness about IUU.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Trong, agencies at the communal level play the key role in persuading fishermen to install vessel monitoring systems (VMS) on their boats, monitoring, inspecting, and controlling fishing vessel activities through VMS, granting certificates of production and traceability of aquatic products, as well as in enforcing fishing regulations and strictly handling violations.

At the same time, communication activities continue to be enhanced to raise public awareness of IUU fishing and call on local residents to well observe the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, especially regulations on anti-IUU fishing and infringements of foreign waters.

The provincial Department of Fisheries has effectively used VMS to closely manage the activities of local fishing vessels at sea and control ships entering and leaving ports. It has also intensified the monitoring of fishing catches and their origin, and strictly handled all violations of anti-IUU regulations.

A series of policies have been implemented to support local fishermen to develop their profession, stabilizing their lives, and maintaining sustainable livelihoods.

Priority in allocating resources has been given to upgrading and developing infrastructure at fishing ports.

Over 1,200 fishing boats in Tien Giang have been licensed to exploit seafood, and 100 percent of fishing boats operating offshore have been equipped with VMS.

According to the provincial authorities, the measures have paid off, as seen in the reduction of IUU practices by local boats, particularly in the encroachment of foreign waters.