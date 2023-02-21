The People Committee of Tien Giang Province has proposed the Ministry of Transport advance over VND1,257 billion (US$51.2 million) for spending on site clearance costs and resettlement for residents affected by the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project.

By February 9, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has spent compensation for site clearance for 365 out of 922 households affected by the project.

It is expected that 468 households in Chau Thanh District will be received compensation with a total amount of more than VND958 billion (US$41 million).

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project has a total investment of more than VND5,175 billion (US$219 million) from the Central budget, being implemented from 2021 to 2025.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project is located around 3.8 kilometers far away from the current Rach Mieu Bridge. According to the approved design, the project has a total length of 17.6 kilometers with its designed speed of 80 kilometers per hour.