Thu Duc City to tighten management to prevent tax loss

Thu Duc City People’s Committee has just introduced its plan to tighten management on tax collection and prevent budget revenue loss in the city in 2023.



Considering the target of reaching the state budget income of VND18 trillion (US$758.7 million) in 2023 a tough challenge, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City requested that relevant state agencies pay great attention to tax loss in the areas of e-commerce and personal income tax of high-income individuals via social networks.

Simultaneously, it is necessary to control the revenues from tax declarations of personal income, registration fees of real estate transactions. Administrative reforms related to tax and state budget collection should be accelerated. The implementation of e-payment and the provision of diverse payment methods should be done so that tax-payers can perform their duty conveniently, safely, and smoothly.

The People’s Committees of all 34 wards in Thu Duc City are asked to propagandize Tax Administration Law 2019 and Decree No.123 by the Government stipulating legal invoices and documents to all merchandise sellers and service providers. This is expected to help prevent tax loss.