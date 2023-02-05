Thu Duc City plants 75 percent of the tree target of the tenure

The City Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City held the tree planting event for the 2023 Lunar New Year on February 5 in Thu Thiem Ward.

The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Former Member of the Party Central Committee, Former Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee.

In his remarks, Mr. Hoang Tung, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee, emphasized that, following Uncle Ho's teachings, Thu Duc City always determines that planting trees is an important job in proactively preventing and combating natural disasters, regulating climate, improving the ecological environment, beautifying the natural landscape associated with the comprehensive development of the city not only for the present but also for future generations.

Thu Duc city has set a target of planting 1 million new trees in the 2021-2025 period. So far, it has grown 747,956 trees, reaching 74.79 percent of the target. At the same time, it continues to strive to complete the planting of 252,044 new trees in 2023 and the following years, contributing to completing the target of planting 10 million trees of HCMC.

At the tree-planting event, Mr. Hoang Tung called on the people of Thu Duc City to join in planting trees, contributing to the tree-planting program of HCMC in general and Thu Duc City in particular. Thereby, it will help Thu Duc City develop comprehensively and sustainably, ensuring a green - clean - beautiful urban environment.

On this occasion, socio-political organizations, departments, divisions, and units under the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 34 wards registered to plant 252,500 trees in 2023.

After the launching ceremony, the delegates planted trees around the precinct of An Khanh Temple in Thu Thiem Ward; Thirty-four wards of Thu Duc City also simultaneously planted trees and cleaned up the environment in the area.