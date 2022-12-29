Thu Duc City hands over cleared land to Ring Road 3 project

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City in HCMC on December 29 handed over cleared land for construction of Ring Road 3 of the sub-project 1A of the section from Tan Van – Nhon Trach of HCMC’s Ring Road 3.

The sub-project 1A located in Long Truong Ward requires a total space of over 357,000 square meters with 72 affected households and one organization.

Thu Duc City’s authorities have certified the legal documents related to the residential land and other assets attached to the land of 72 files and paid a total compensation of nearly VND900 billion to 57 affected families.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the city finished the compensation task, site clearance, and handover of land for the project prior to the completion date, showing the spirit of responsibility and overcoming difficulties to complete the mission of the political system and the support of people of Thu Duc City.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong highly appreciated the collectives and individuals for their effort in paying compensation, implementing the resettlement of local residents and handing over 95 percent of cleared land to the project.

Adjacent localities that the Ring Road 3 passes through are also striving for the handover of 90-100 percent of cleared land from March to June 2023, he said.

The component project 1A of the Tan Van-Nhon Trach section has a length of eight kilometers, including a 6.3-kilometer section running through Dong Nai Province and 1.92 kilometers passing through HCMC. The road is 25 meters wide with six lanes and a design speed of 80 km/hour. It begins at the intersection with Provincial Road No. 25B in Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province and ends at the intersection with HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway in Thu Duc City of HCMC.

The total investment in the project is estimated at more than VND6,900 billion (US$296 million), including VND4,175 billion financed by Korean ODA loans, and the remaining amount coming from Vietnam's counterpart capital. The total compensation payment is more than VND2,200 billion. It is expected to be completed in September 2025.