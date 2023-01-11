Three pharmaceutical companies fined US$14,072

Three pharmaceutical companies have received an administrative fine of VND330 million (US$ 14,072) for falling foul of the present regulations.

The Drug Administration of Vietnam issued decisions to impose administrative fines on three violating pharmaceutical enterprises including India Unicure Remedies Company, Phuong Dong Pharmaceutical City Company and US Pharma USA Joint Stock Company with a total fine of VND330 million.

India Unicure Remedies Company manufactures Novotec-70 drug with circulation registration No. VN-22482-19, production batch No. E11532001, production date on March 5, 2020, and expiry date on March 4, 2023. This batch of drugs violated level 2 quality; therefore, in addition to a fine of VND70 million, the company was forced to destroy all the drugs that violated the above quality.

Phuong Dong Pharmaceutical City Company in Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Tao Industrial Park was fined VND160 million for failing to carry out the procedures for registration of changes and additions to the circulation registration certificates of eight drugs comprising Smodir-DT, Debomin plus, Batigan, Omcetti, Mumcal, Tyrozet, Devitoc and Fudcime with the competent state agency. This company has repeatedly violated the regulations.

Finally, the US Pharma USA Joint Stock Company in Cu Chi outlying district was fined VND 100 million for failing to carry out the procedures for registration of changes and supplements to the circulation registration certificate of eight drugs with state management agencies.