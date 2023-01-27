Thousands of people flock to 2023 Huong Pagoda Festival

Thousands of tourists flocked to the Huong Son landscape complex on the opening day of the 2023 Huong Pagoda Festival on January 27, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

From 5 a.m. on January 27, the flow of pilgrims moved busily on the Yen Stream. The Huong Pagoda Festival 2023 has many new points, and the preparation and organization plan has been ready early. The highlight of the Huong Pagoda Festival in 2023 is that the ticket sales for sightseeing and boat services are switched from traditional ticket sales to electronic ones.

Along with that, the Organizing Committee deployed a tram system with more than 50 vehicles to serve the sightseeing and cruising needs of the people. The Organizing Committee printed e-invoice tickets and installed a new ticket control system via QR code with ten entrance gates.

The Organizing Committee of the 2023 Huong Pagoda Festival has established seven subcommittees, one ticket checkpoint, and one interdisciplinary team to ensure the security and order of the festival. In addition, the Organizing Committee also rearranged ticket sales points and methods, abolishing ticket sales at Tien Mai and Dong Khe gates to ensure spaciousness and create conditions for tourists to visit and participate in the festival.

This year, the Organizing Committee also arranged electric vehicles at bus stations so that visitors traveling to Huong Pagoda can conveniently visit and behold the beauty of Huong Son Commune.

The entrance tickets to Huong Pagoda this year are VND80,000 per person and VND40,000 per person for the elderly and children; Tickets for boat service on the Huong Tich route are VND50,000 per person and those on Long Van - Tuyet Son route are VND35,000 per person.

Previously, the Organizing Committee informed that nearly 90,000 visitors flocked to the festival in the first days of the Lunar New Year from January 21 to 26, 2023. Of which, on the second and third days of the Lunar New Year, the pagoda welcomed 20,000 visitors per day; On the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, the number of tourists increased drastically, estimated at more than 40,000 people.