Thousands Chinese citizens cross border following reopening of border gates

Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh received visitors again at 8 am on January 8 after China announced the lifting of Covid-19 control measures and reopening its border with Vietnam.

In the early morning of January 8, hundreds of Chinese people who are living, working and studying in Vietnam arrived at Mong Cai International Border Gate more than one hour prior to departure.

Travelers strictly comply with regulations and take health checks before crossing the border to work in Vietnam.

Mr. Chen ZuoQing from Sichuan who has worked in Vietnam for over 20 years and got married to a Vietnamese woman expressed his excitement when he was able to return home after two years of the pandemic.

According to the management board of Mong Cai International Border Gate, Chinese people who travel back home on this day mainly are specialists, workers and traders having a work permit to work in Vietnam. In this first phase of re-opening, China is only allowing its own citizens to cross its border. Vietnamese and other nationals will have to wait.

Colonel Vi Van Can, political instructor of the Border Guard Station at Huu Nghi International Border Gate said that the area saw a large number of Chinese people who passed through the border gate to return to their homeland when Chinese authorities required all who passed to display negative Covid tests completed within 48 hours of immigrating starting on January 8.