The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi at The Grand tops out

The project is approaching its completion and will soon hand over the first Ritz-Carlton Residences in Vietnam.

On March 3, Masterise Homes held a topping-out ceremony for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi at The Grand, located at 22-24 Hang Bai Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. The event marked an important milestone in the development of the project, gradually realizing the luxury lifestyle with the legendary Ritz-Carlton brand for Vietnamese customers.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi at The Grand is a luxury apartment complex located in the center of Hoan Kiem District, on the famous street of Hang Bai, just a few steps away from Hoan Kiem Lake. With a limited number of 104 exquisitely designed luxury apartments, this will be a unique and luxurious Ritz-Carlton real estate project in Hanoi exclusively for a few high-class customers. Once completed, these homes will be the country’s first Ritz-Carlton branded residences and the fifth in Asia Pacific, following Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Colombo (Sri Lanka), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi at The Grand includes two towers - The Crown and The Heritage - both of which have completed their main structure and topped off. The project development team consists of architects, designers, and project management consultants with extensive experience and outstanding capabilities who have won numerous prestigious awards from GroupGSA, HBA, and Artelia.

The interior spaces of the buildings are being constructed and reviewed to meet the design language and global standards of The Ritz-Carlton brand, with efforts from Masterise Homes, Marriott International, project development partners, contractors, and consulting firms.

"Today marks an important milestone in our journey to realize our vision of bringing a new luxury living standard to the capital city with The Ritz-Carlton Residences. This luxury apartment complex will soon become an iconic project that blends modern amenities with vintage handcrafted design details. With Marriott International's deep involvement throughout the project development process, the product delivered to customers will be a high-end living space that strictly adheres to the global standards of the Ritz-Carlton brand, providing the distinctive experience that has made this legendary brand," Naved Agha, Deputy Head of Project Development, Masterise Homes, spoke at the topping out ceremony.

With the long-standing tradition and excellent services of The Ritz-Carlton, the luxury apartments at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi will offer world-class amenities, such as a gym, swimming pools, kid’s zone, and a cinema, and luxurious and sophisticated services from the Ladies and Gentlemen.

In the coming months, Italian Fit Out Company will complete the model apartment at the project for customers to easily experience the interior space of the high-end Ritz-Carlton apartments here.

About Masterise Homes

Masterise Homes, a member of Masterise Group, is a pioneering international real estate developer that applies global standards to the development, operation, and management of real estate products and services in Vietnam and the world.

With the largest Branded Residences portfolio in Southeast Asia, Masterise Homes demonstrates its international capacity via its cooperation with Marriott International, the world's largest hotel group with the Marriott, JW Marriott, and Ritz-Carlton brands.

Masterise Homes commits to continuously creating high-class architectural works and experiences that meet customers' expectations, creating timeless values recognized worldwide.