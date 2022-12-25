Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms

Naval soldiers bring a yellow apricot tree to the port for the upcoming visit to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. (Photo: SGGP)
As of now, around 467 presents donated by organizations and individuals throughout the country, including essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees and kumquat trees, have been presented at port for the upcoming annual visit to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.
Soldiers of DK1 battalion carefully check gifts before transporting them to the port. (Photo: SGGP)
As Tet approaches, while Vietnamese people throughout the country return home for family reunions, officers and soldiers at the DK1 Platforms have been on duty during this traditional Lunar New Year. The naval forces of the Vietnam People's Navy often carry out annual visits and offer Tet gifts to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.
The visit aims to express the caring of the Party, State and People for the navy forces and encourage cadres and soldiers to have more strength in protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty. The annual program reflects the sentiment of the mainland people and helps encourage troops to enjoy a happy Tet holiday and fulfill their assignments.
Colonel Nghiem Xuan Thai (2nd, R), a political instructor of the DK1 battalion receives gifts from sponsors. (Photo: SGGP)
Essential goods and ornamental trees will be delivered to soldiers on DK1 platforms. (Photo: SGGP)
A naval soldier answers the questions in a media interview. (Photo: SGGP)
