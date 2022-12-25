Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms

Cadres and soldiers of the Command of Naval Region 2 have promptly prepared Tet gifts for troops stationed on DK1 platforms on December 24-25.

As of now, around 467 presents donated by organizations and individuals throughout the country, including essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees and kumquat trees, have been presented at port for the upcoming annual visit to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.

As Tet approaches, while Vietnamese people throughout the country return home for family reunions, officers and soldiers at the DK1 Platforms have been on duty during this traditional Lunar New Year. The naval forces of the Vietnam People's Navy often carry out annual visits and offer Tet gifts to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.

The visit aims to express the caring of the Party, State and People for the navy forces and encourage cadres and soldiers to have more strength in protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty. The annual program reflects the sentiment of the mainland people and helps encourage troops to enjoy a happy Tet holiday and fulfill their assignments.