Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms

SGGP
Cadres and soldiers of the Command of Naval Region 2 have promptly prepared Tet gifts for troops stationed on DK1 platforms on December 24-25.
Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms ảnh 1
Naval soldiers bring a yellow apricot tree to the port for the upcoming visit to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. (Photo: SGGP)

As of now, around 467 presents donated by organizations and individuals throughout the country, including essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees and kumquat trees, have been presented at port for the upcoming annual visit to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.

Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms ảnh 2
Soldiers of DK1 battalion carefully check gifts before transporting them to the port. (Photo: SGGP)

As Tet approaches, while Vietnamese people throughout the country return home for family reunions, officers and soldiers at the DK1 Platforms have been on duty during this traditional Lunar New Year. The naval forces of the Vietnam People's Navy often carry out annual visits and offer Tet gifts to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.

Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms ảnh 3
The visit aims to express the caring of the Party, State and People for the navy forces and encourage cadres and soldiers to have more strength in protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty. The annual program reflects the sentiment of the mainland people and helps encourage troops to enjoy a happy Tet holiday and fulfill their assignments.

Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms ảnh 4
Colonel Nghiem Xuan Thai (2nd, R), a political instructor of the DK1 battalion receives gifts from sponsors. (Photo: SGGP)
Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms ảnh 5
Essential goods and ornamental trees will be delivered to soldiers on DK1 platforms. (Photo: SGGP)
Tet gifts ready to be delivered to soldiers on duty at offshore platforms ảnh 6
A naval soldier answers the questions in a media interview. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

