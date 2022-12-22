Tet gift hamper market offers more affordable choices

As people are forced to tighten their purse strings due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers have become more affordable, Tin Tuc (News) newspaper reported.

Supermarkets and grocery shops in Ho Chi Minh City are offering many types of Tet gift hampers with prices ranging from VND100,000 (US$4) to several million Vietnamese dong.

Nguyen Ngoc Minh, the owner of a shop on Do Xuan Hop street in Thu Duc city, said thanks to eye-catching gift hampers and affordable prices, the number of orders for Tet gifts at her shop had increased remarkably since the beginning of December.

The shop is offering various types of gifts to meet a wide range of customers’ needs, she said, adding that the demand has increased by 40 percent compared with the same period last year.

Le Thao, owner of the Mai Thao store at Ba Chieu market in Binh Thanh district said most customers choose gift baskets priced between VND150,000-250,000.

Nguyen Tran Huu Thang, CEO of BSA Food Joint Stock Company, said that the company has put on the market 500,000 Tet gift hampers with prices ranging from VND85,000 to VND150,000 per piece. It has received a lot of orders from businesses, he said, adding that the sales are expected to increase at the end of December and the beginning of January next year.

The prices of Tet gift hampers this year are about VND20,000 - VND50,000 cheaper compared with those of the previous year, but still ensure the quality and quantity of gifts. The hampers include items typically used during Tet such as confectionery, soft drinks, instant coffee, wine, and Tet jams.

According to representatives of supermarkets and manufacturing enterprises, the purchasing power of Tet gift baskets this year is forecast to increase by 20-30 percent over the same period last year. However, the price of Tet gift baskets remains stable. Some retailers are even offering promotions of up to 50 percent discount to stimulate year-end shopping.

Nguyen Ngoc Thang, managing director of Co.opmart supermarket chain said it is offering 40 types of Tet gift baskets with an average price of VND194,000-VND369,000.

To control the prices of Tet gift baskets, HCMC’s Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC has asked the people’s committees of Thu Duc city and 21 districts to direct relevant agencies to monitor the market situation and quickly report any unexpected price increase.

The department also conducts regular inspections to check the observance of State regulations on commodity prices at markets, supermarkets, and convenience stores in the locality.