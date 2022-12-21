Test run of elevated section of Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien

SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

The Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR), on the morning of December 21, held a test run of the metro section from Suoi Tien Station to Binh Thai Station of Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien.
Thanh Hai, Hoang Hung, Thu Huong, Thuy Doan

