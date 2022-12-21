Test run of elevated section of Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will leave Hanoi on December 21 afternoon to pay a three-day state visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
In order to keep abreast of global petrol prices, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided to continue reducing retail fuel prices from 3 p.m. on December 21, but the reduction level is extremely low.
The Government required ministries, sectors and localities to direct education and training institutions under their management to keep the tuition fee rates stable for the 2022-2023 school year like the 2021-2022 school year.